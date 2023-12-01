Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Shiawassee County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Corunna High School at Fowlerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

Fowlerville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Area High School at Perry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

Perry, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Anchor Bay High School at New Haven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

New Haven, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Peck Community High School at Merritt Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

New Haven, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Morrice High School at New Lothrop High School