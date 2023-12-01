Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shiawassee County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Shiawassee County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Corunna High School at Fowlerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fowlerville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Area High School at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Perry, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anchor Bay High School at New Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: New Haven, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peck Community High School at Merritt Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: New Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morrice High School at New Lothrop High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: New Lothrop, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
