The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Sanilac County, Michigan today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sanilac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Peck Community High School at Merritt Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: New Haven, MI

New Haven, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Caro High School at Sandusky High School

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET on December 1

7:10 PM ET on December 1 Location: Sandusky, MI

Sandusky, MI Conference: Greater Thumb Conference

Greater Thumb Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Brown City High School at Mayville High School