Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Joseph County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Saint Joseph County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kalamazoo Christian High School at White Pigeon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: White Pigeon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colon Community High School at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Three Rivers High School at Niles High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Niles, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paw Paw High School at Sturgis High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Sturgis, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
