We have high school basketball competition in Saint Clair County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Anchor Bay High School at New Haven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: New Haven, MI

New Haven, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Clair High School at Algonac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Algonac, MI

Algonac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Capac High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fairgrove, MI

Fairgrove, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Millington High School at Yale High School