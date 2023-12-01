Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roscommon County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Roscommon County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roscommon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manton High School at Houghton Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Houghton Lake, MI
- Conference: Highland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.