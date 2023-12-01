Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Osceola County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Osceola County, Michigan today? We have what you need below.
Osceola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Reed City High School at Central Montcalm High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Stanton, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
