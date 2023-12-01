Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Oakland County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at West Bloomfield High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: West Bloomfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School at Britton Deerfield
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Britton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran Northwest High School at Our Lady Of The Lakes High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Athens High School - Troy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Troy, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Oxford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartland High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: White Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Linden High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomfield Hills High School at Walled Lake Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Orion High School at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastpointe at Clawson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Clawson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Utica Ford II High School at Shrine Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Royal Oak, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milford High School at Brandon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ortonville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lyon High School at Novi High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Novi, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy High School at Berkley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Berkley, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southfield Christian High School at Pontiac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Avondale High School at Seaholm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Birmingham, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Walled Lake Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at South Lyon East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walled Lake Northern High School at Howell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Howell, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Country Day High School at Canton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thurston High School at Birmingham Groves High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Beverly Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L'Anse Creuse North High School at Rochester Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roeper High School at Cabrini High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Allen Park, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
