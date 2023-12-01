If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Oakland County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at West Bloomfield High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 1

5:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: West Bloomfield, MI

West Bloomfield, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School at Britton Deerfield

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1

5:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Britton, MI

Britton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran Northwest High School at Our Lady Of The Lakes High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Athens High School - Troy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Troy, MI

Troy, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Oxford, MI

Oxford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartland High School at Lakeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: White Lake, MI

White Lake, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Linden High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomfield Hills High School at Walled Lake Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI

Commerce Charter Township, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Orion High School at Rochester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastpointe at Clawson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Clawson, MI

Clawson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Utica Ford II High School at Shrine Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Milford High School at Brandon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Ortonville, MI

Ortonville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lyon High School at Novi High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Novi, MI

Novi, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Berkley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Berkley, MI

Berkley, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

Southfield Christian High School at Pontiac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Avondale High School at Seaholm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Birmingham, MI

Birmingham, MI Conference: Oakland

Oakland How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Walled Lake Western High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI

Commerce Charter Township, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at South Lyon East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: South Lyon, MI

South Lyon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Walled Lake Northern High School at Howell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Howell, MI

Howell, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Country Day High School at Canton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Canton, MI

Canton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Thurston High School at Birmingham Groves High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Beverly Hills, MI

Beverly Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

L'Anse Creuse North High School at Rochester Adams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Roeper High School at Cabrini High School