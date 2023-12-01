Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newaygo County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Newaygo County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Newaygo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hesperia Community High School at Mason County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Scottville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manistee High School at Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fremont, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Cloud High School at Shelby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Shelby, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
