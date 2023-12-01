When NBA action tips off on Friday, which players are set to hit the court, and which will be sidelined? To get all the intel you need, we provide the full NBA injury report below.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Magic vs. Wizards Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSFL and MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)

Magic Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr., C: Out (Hand), Markelle Fultz, PG: Out (Knee), Paolo Banchero, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Jonathan Isaac, PF: Questionable (Ankle)

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright, PG: Out (Knee), Ryan Rollins, PG: Out (Knee)

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSSW and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe), Olivier-Maxence Prosper, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Tim Hardaway Jr., SG: Questionable (Back)

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Jake LaRavia, PF: Out (Eye), Xavier Tillman, PF: Out (Knee), Marcus Smart, PG: Out (Ankle), Luke Kennard, SG: Out (Knee)

Raptors vs. Knicks Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on TSN and MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory)

Knicks Injuries: Ryan Arcidiacono, PG: Questionable (Ankle)

Celtics vs. 76ers Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Friday, airing on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH (Watch this game on Fubo)

Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis, PF: Out (Calf)

76ers Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr., SF: Out (Rib), Nicolas Batum, SF: Questionable (Finger), Danuel House, SF: Out (Quadricep), Jaden Springer, PG: Questionable (Illness), Joel Embiid, C: Questionable (Illness)

Pelicans vs. Spurs Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on BSNO and BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pelicans Injuries: Trey Murphy III, SF: Questionable (Knee), Jose Alvarado, PG: Questionable (Undisclosed), Matt Ryan, SF: Questionable (Calf), Larry Nance Jr., PF: Out (Rib)

Spurs Injuries: Doug McDermott, SF: Out (Illness)

Suns vs. Nuggets Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Friday, airing on ESPN, AZFamily, and ALT (Watch this game on Fubo)

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Bradley Beal, SG: Out (Back), Grayson Allen, SG: Questionable (Illness), Devin Booker, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee), Aaron Gordon, PF: Questionable (Heel)

