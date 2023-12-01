If you live in Montcalm County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montcalm County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lakeview High School at Kent City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Kent City, MI

Kent City, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri County High School at Big Rapids High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Montabella High School at Breckenridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Breckenridge, MI

Breckenridge, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Carson City-Crystal High School at Vestaburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Vestaburg, MI

Vestaburg, MI Conference: Mid-State

Mid-State How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville High School at Ionia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Ionia, MI

Ionia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Reed City High School at Central Montcalm High School