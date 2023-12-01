Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montcalm County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If you live in Montcalm County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montcalm County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeview High School at Kent City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Kent City, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri County High School at Big Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Big Rapids, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montabella High School at Breckenridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Breckenridge, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carson City-Crystal High School at Vestaburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Vestaburg, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at Ionia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ionia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reed City High School at Central Montcalm High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Stanton, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
