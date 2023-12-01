The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Monroe County, Michigan today, we've got you covered.

Monroe County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bedford High School at Fenton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fenton, MI

Fenton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Summerfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Petersburg, MI

Petersburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hudson Area High School at Whiteford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Ottawa Lake, MI

Ottawa Lake, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Dundee High School at Milan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Milan, MI

Milan, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Airport High School at Garden City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Garden City, MI

Garden City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Monroe High School at New Boston Huron High School