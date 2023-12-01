Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Monroe County, Michigan today, we've got you covered.
Monroe County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bedford High School at Fenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fenton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Summerfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Petersburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hudson Area High School at Whiteford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ottawa Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dundee High School at Milan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Milan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Airport High School at Garden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Garden City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe High School at New Boston Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: New Boston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
