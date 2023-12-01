Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mason County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Mason County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Mason County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bear Lake High School at Mason County Eastern High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Custer, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hesperia Community High School at Mason County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Scottville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
