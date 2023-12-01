Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marquette County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Marquette County, Michigan today? We've got what you need.
Marquette County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westwood High School at Houghton High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Houghton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Republic-Michigamme High School at Watersmeet High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Watersmeet, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marquette Senior High School at Alpena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Alpena, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
