Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manistee County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Manistee County, Michigan today, we've got you covered here.
Manistee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bear Lake High School at Mason County Eastern High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Custer, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manistee High School at Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fremont, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesick High School at Brethren High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Brethren, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crossroads Charter Academy at Manistee Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Manistee, MI
- Conference: West Michigan D League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
