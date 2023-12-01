There is high school basketball competition in Kent County, Michigan today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fowler High School at Sparta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Sparta, MI

Sparta, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Comstock Park High School at Allendale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Allendale, MI

Allendale, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeview High School at Kent City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Kent City, MI

Kent City, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Hills Eastern High School at West Michigan Aviation Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Covenant Christian High School at South Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Byron Center, MI

Byron Center, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

The Potter's House High School at Lowell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Lowell, MI

Lowell, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

West Catholic High School at Wellspring Preparatory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Black River High School at Zion Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Byron Center, MI

Byron Center, MI Conference: Alliance League

Alliance League How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Lutheran High School at Howardsville Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Marcellus, MI

Marcellus, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

West Michigan Lutheran High School at Bangor High School