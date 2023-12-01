High school basketball competition in Kalamazoo County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kalamazoo Christian High School at White Pigeon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: White Pigeon, MI

White Pigeon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Coldwater High School at Gull Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Richland, MI

Richland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Galesburg-Augusta High School at Comstock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Otsego High School at Vicksburg High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1

7:15 PM ET on December 1 Location: Vicksburg, MI

Vicksburg, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Parchment High School at Portage Northern High School