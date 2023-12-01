Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kalamazoo County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Kalamazoo County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kalamazoo Christian High School at White Pigeon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: White Pigeon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coldwater High School at Gull Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Richland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galesburg-Augusta High School at Comstock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Otsego High School at Vicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Vicksburg, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parchment High School at Portage Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Portage, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
