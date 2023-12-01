If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Jackson County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Jackson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Homer High School at Concord High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Concord, MI

Concord, MI Conference: Big 8

Big 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Center High School at Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Brighton, MI

Brighton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Vandercook Lake High School at Springport High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Springport, MI

Springport, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinckney High School at Jackson Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitmore Lake High School at East Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Quincy High School at Grass Lake High School