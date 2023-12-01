Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Jackson County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Jackson County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Homer High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Concord, MI
- Conference: Big 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Center High School at Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Brighton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vandercook Lake High School at Springport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Springport, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinckney High School at Jackson Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitmore Lake High School at East Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Quincy High School at Grass Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Grass Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
