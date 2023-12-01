Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Isabella County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If you live in Isabella County, Michigan and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Isabella County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fulton High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farwell High School at Shepherd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Shepherd, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.