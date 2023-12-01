Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Huron County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Huron County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Huron County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Unionville Sebewaing Area High School at Harbor Beach Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Harbor Beach, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bad Axe High School at Memphis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Memphis, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
