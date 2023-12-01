Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houghton County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
In Houghton County, Michigan, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Houghton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westwood High School at Houghton High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Houghton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
