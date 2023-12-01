In Houghton County, Michigan, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Houghton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westwood High School at Houghton High School

  • Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Houghton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.