Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsdale County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Hillsdale County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tekonsha High School at Litchfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Litchfield, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillsdale High School at Jonesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Jonesville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waldron High School at Pittsford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Pittsford, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Adams-Jerome High School at Hillsdale Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Hillsdale, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.