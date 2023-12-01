Hillsdale County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tekonsha High School at Litchfield High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Litchfield, MI

Litchfield, MI Conference: Southern Central

Southern Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillsdale High School at Jonesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Jonesville, MI

Jonesville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Waldron High School at Pittsford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Pittsford, MI

Pittsford, MI Conference: Southern Central

Southern Central How to Stream: Watch Here

North Adams-Jerome High School at Hillsdale Academy