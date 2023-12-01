Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grand Traverse County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Grand Traverse County, Michigan, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Traverse City Christian School at Menominee High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Benzonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaylord High School at Traverse City West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cadillac High School at Traverse City Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
