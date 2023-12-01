If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Grand Traverse County, Michigan, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Traverse City Christian School at Menominee High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1

5:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Benzonia, MI

Benzonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaylord High School at Traverse City West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Cadillac High School at Traverse City Central High School