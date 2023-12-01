Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Genesee County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bedford High School at Fenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fenton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Linden High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genesee High School at Imlay City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Imlay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Flushing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Flushing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lake Fenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Linden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goodrich High School at Beecher High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Mt. Morris, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Almont High School at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Burton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LakeVille Memorial High School at Bentley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Burton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montrose High School at Bendle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Burton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LakeVille Memorial High School at Genesee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Genesee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Grand Blanc High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Grand Blanc, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clio High School at Genesee Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Burton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.