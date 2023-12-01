Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Emmet County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Emmet County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Emmet County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Petoskey High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Petoskey, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brimley Area High School at Harbor Light Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Harbor Springs, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Engadine High School at Pellston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Pellston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
