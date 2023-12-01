Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Delta County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Delta County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Delta County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Escanaba High School at Sault Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Sault Ste. Marie, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
