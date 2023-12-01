There is high school basketball competition in Crawford County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Crawford County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grayling High School at Mancelona High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Mancelona, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

