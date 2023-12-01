Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Clinton County, Michigan today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Clinton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fowler High School at Sparta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Sparta, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nouvel Catholic Central High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Westphalia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
