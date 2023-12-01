Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clare County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Clare County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Clare County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Farwell High School at Shepherd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Shepherd, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gladwin High School at Harrison High School - Harrison
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Harrison, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beaverton High School at Clare High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Clare, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
