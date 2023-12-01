Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Cass County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Cass County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Marcellus High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 1

5:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Marcellus, MI

Marcellus, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Colon Community High School at Marcellus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Marcellus, MI

Marcellus, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Edwardsburg High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1

7:15 PM ET on December 1 Location: Edwardsburg, MI

Edwardsburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Lutheran High School at Howardsville Christian School