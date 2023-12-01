Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Cass County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Cass County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colon Community High School at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Edwardsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Edwardsburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Lutheran High School at Howardsville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
