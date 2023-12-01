Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Branch County, Michigan today? We have the information below.

Branch County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Coldwater High School at Gull Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Richland, MI

Richland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Quincy High School at Grass Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Grass Lake, MI

Grass Lake, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pennfield High School at Bronson High School