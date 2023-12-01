Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Berrien County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Berrien County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Three Rivers High School at Niles High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1

7:15 PM ET on December 1 Location: Niles, MI

Niles, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Coloma High School at Brandywine High School