Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Berrien County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Berrien County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Berrien County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Three Rivers High School at Niles High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Niles, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coloma High School at Brandywine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Niles, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
