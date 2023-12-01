If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Bay County, Michigan, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bay County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ogemaw Heights High School at Bay City Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Bay City, MI

Bay City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinconning Area High School at Meridian Early College High School