If you reside in Arenac County, Michigan and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Arenac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Whittemore-Prescott High School at Au Gres-Sims High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Au Gres, MI

Au Gres, MI Conference: North Star League

North Star League How to Stream: Watch Here

Standish-Sterling Central High School at Alcona Community High School