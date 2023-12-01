Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arenac County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you reside in Arenac County, Michigan and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Arenac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whittemore-Prescott High School at Au Gres-Sims High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Au Gres, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Standish-Sterling Central High School at Alcona Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lincoln, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.