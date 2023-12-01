Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alpena County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Alpena County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Alpena County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marquette Senior High School at Alpena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Alpena, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
