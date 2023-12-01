Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allegan County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Allegan County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Hopkins, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Black River High School at Zion Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Byron Center, MI
- Conference: Alliance League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Otsego High School at Vicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Vicksburg, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Martin Christian High School at Bloomingdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bloomingdale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartford High School at Fennville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fennville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
