Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Allegan County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Hopkins High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Hopkins, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Black River High School at Zion Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Byron Center, MI
  • Conference: Alliance League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Otsego High School at Vicksburg High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Vicksburg, MI
  • Conference: Wolverine
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

East Martin Christian High School at Bloomingdale High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Bloomingdale, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartford High School at Fennville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Fennville, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

