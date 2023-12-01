Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Allegan County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Hopkins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Hopkins, MI

Hopkins, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Black River High School at Zion Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Byron Center, MI

Byron Center, MI Conference: Alliance League

Alliance League How to Stream: Watch Here

Otsego High School at Vicksburg High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1

7:15 PM ET on December 1 Location: Vicksburg, MI

Vicksburg, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

East Martin Christian High School at Bloomingdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Bloomingdale, MI

Bloomingdale, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartford High School at Fennville High School