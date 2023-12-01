Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alger County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Alger County, Michigan today? We've got what you need.
Alger County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manistique High School at Munising High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Munising, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carney-Nadeau High School at Superior Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Eben Junction, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
