Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Taylor High School at Advanced Technology Academy

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 30
  • Location: Dearborn, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Edsel Ford High School at Ida High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
  • Location: Ida, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Osborn High School at University High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
  • Location: Ferndale, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran High School Westland at Plymouth Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
  • Location: Canton, MI
  • Conference: Michigan Independent
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Birmingham Groves High School at Clarenceville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
  • Location: Livonia, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

