Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Wayne County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Taylor High School at Advanced Technology Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edsel Ford High School at Ida High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Ida, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osborn High School at University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Ferndale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran High School Westland at Plymouth Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Canton, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Birmingham Groves High School at Clarenceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
