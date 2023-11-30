The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Shayne Gostisbehere light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

  • Gostisbehere has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus eight assists.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 13.9% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 73 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.8 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 4 1 3 18:55 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 25:00 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:49 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 3 1 2 26:26 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 5-4
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:40 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 2-0

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

