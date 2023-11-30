Red Wings vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (7-13), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Detroit Red Wings (11-7-3) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX.
Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Red Wings (-225)
|Blackhawks (+180)
|6
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have been a moneyline favorite four times this season, and have finished 2-2 in those games.
- Detroit has not played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
- The Red Wings have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.
- Detroit's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 12 times.
Red Wings vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|76 (5th)
|Goals
|53 (30th)
|63 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|73 (23rd)
|20 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (30th)
|16 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (15th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- Detroit is 7-3-0 against the spread, and 5-3-2 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- Five of Detroit's past 10 games went over.
- The Red Wings and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Red Wings' goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.
- The Red Wings offense's 76 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked fifth in the league this year.
- The Red Wings are ranked 14th in total goals against, conceding three goals per game (63 total) in NHL play.
- The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +13 this season.
