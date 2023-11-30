The Chicago Blackhawks (7-13), losers of three straight road games, visit the Detroit Red Wings (11-7-3) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX.

Over the last 10 contests, the Red Wings are 5-3-2 while totaling 36 total goals (eight power-play goals on 48 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 16.7%). They have conceded 30 goals.

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final tally of Red Wings 5, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-225)

Red Wings (-225) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings (11-7-3 overall) have a 1-3-4 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Detroit is 3-3-3 (nine points) in its nine games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Red Wings recorded just one goal, they lost both times.

Detroit finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering one point).

The Red Wings have scored at least three goals in 15 games (11-2-2, 24 points).

In the two games when Detroit has capitalized with a lone power-play goal, it went 1-1-0 to record two points.

In the 10 games when it outshot its opponent, Detroit is 6-2-2 (14 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 5-4-1 to register 11 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 4th 3.62 Goals Scored 2.65 29th 13th 3 Goals Allowed 3.65 28th 20th 30.1 Shots 27.5 30th 17th 30.3 Shots Allowed 33 28th 9th 22.22% Power Play % 9.23% 30th 16th 79.49% Penalty Kill % 78.46% 20th

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

