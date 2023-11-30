Currently, the Detroit Red Wings (11-7-3) have four players on the injury report, including Dylan Larkin, in their matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks (7-13) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dylan Larkin C Questionable Undisclosed Justin Holl D Questionable Undisclosed Jake Walman D Questionable Illness Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Red Wings Season Insights

Detroit has scored the fourth-most goals in the league (76 total, 3.6 per game).

Their goal differential (+13) makes them seventh-best in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights

With 53 goals (2.6 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

Chicago allows 3.6 goals per game (73 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.

Their -20 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-225) Blackhawks (+180) 6

