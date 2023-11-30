Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Oakland County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Royal Oak High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Royal Oak, MI

Royal Oak, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Osborn High School at University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Ferndale, MI

Ferndale, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly High School at Waterford Kettering High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamphere High School at Bishop Foley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Birmingham Groves High School at Clarenceville High School