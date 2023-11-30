Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you reside in Monroe County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edsel Ford High School at Ida High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Ida, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.