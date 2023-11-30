Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Midland County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Midland County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Midland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calvary Baptist Academy at Northern Michigan Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: McBain, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
