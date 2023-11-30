The Michigan State Spartans (5-1) take on the DePaul Blue Demons (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: CBS Sports Network Canada
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State vs. DePaul Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans put up an average of 93.3 points per game, 25.6 more points than the 67.7 the Blue Demons allow.
  • When it scores more than 67.7 points, Michigan State is 5-1.
  • DePaul has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 93.3 points.
  • The 81.1 points per game the Blue Demons average are 20.8 more points than the Spartans allow (60.3).
  • When DePaul puts up more than 60.3 points, it is 4-3.
  • Michigan State is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 81.1 points.
  • The Blue Demons are making 43.9% of their shots from the field, 5.9% higher than the Spartans allow to opponents (38%).
  • The Spartans shoot 52.4% from the field, 12.1% higher than the Blue Demons allow.

Michigan State Leaders

  • Julia Ayrault: 12 PTS, 1.3 STL, 3 BLK, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • DeeDee Hagemann: 15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.6 FG%, 63.2 3PT% (12-for-19)
  • Moira Joiner: 13 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28)
  • Tory Ozment: 10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 62.5 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
  • Abbey Kimball: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Evansville W 105-49 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/23/2023 JMU W 95-69 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/24/2023 Creighton L 83-69 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/30/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/3/2023 Miami (OH) - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/9/2023 Nebraska - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.