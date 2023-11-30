The Michigan State Spartans (5-1) take on the DePaul Blue Demons (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network Canada

CBS Sports Network Canada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State vs. DePaul Scoring Comparison

The Spartans put up an average of 93.3 points per game, 25.6 more points than the 67.7 the Blue Demons allow.

When it scores more than 67.7 points, Michigan State is 5-1.

DePaul has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 93.3 points.

The 81.1 points per game the Blue Demons average are 20.8 more points than the Spartans allow (60.3).

When DePaul puts up more than 60.3 points, it is 4-3.

Michigan State is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 81.1 points.

The Blue Demons are making 43.9% of their shots from the field, 5.9% higher than the Spartans allow to opponents (38%).

The Spartans shoot 52.4% from the field, 12.1% higher than the Blue Demons allow.

Michigan State Leaders

Julia Ayrault: 12 PTS, 1.3 STL, 3 BLK, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

12 PTS, 1.3 STL, 3 BLK, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) DeeDee Hagemann: 15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.6 FG%, 63.2 3PT% (12-for-19)

15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 56.6 FG%, 63.2 3PT% (12-for-19) Moira Joiner: 13 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28)

13 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28) Tory Ozment: 10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 62.5 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

10 PTS, 1.8 STL, 62.5 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Abbey Kimball: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Schedule