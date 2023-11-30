Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecosta County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Mecosta County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecosta County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newaygo High School at Chippewa Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Remus, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.