Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Marquette County, Michigan. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marquette County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Baraga Area High School at Republic-Michigamme High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 30

5:45 PM ET on November 30 Location: Republic, MI

Republic, MI Conference: Copper Mountain

Copper Mountain How to Stream: Watch Here

Negaunee High School at Iron Mountain High School