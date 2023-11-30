In the upcoming contest against the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Jonatan Berggren to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Jonatan Berggren score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Berggren 2022-23 stats and insights

Berggren scored in 14 of 67 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

Berggren tallied five goals and four assists on the power play.

Berggren averaged 1.4 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 15.3%.

Blackhawks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blackhawks conceded 299 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 28th in NHL play in goals against.

The Blackhawks shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.