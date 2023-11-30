Will Jeff Petry Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 30?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jeff Petry a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Petry stats and insights
- Petry is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
- Petry has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 73 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Petry recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:28
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|24:16
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:45
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:45
|Home
|W 5-4
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.