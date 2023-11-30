For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jake Walman a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

Walman has scored in four of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

On the power play, Walman has accumulated one goal and three assists.

Walman averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:20 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:12 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:29 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:05 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 22:16 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:50 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 20:22 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:56 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 23:12 Away W 4-3 OT

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

